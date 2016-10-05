The Chief Minister has reportedly directed officials to complete the process on a war-footing.— Photo: BASHEER

Efforts being made to win over farmers by offering hefty compensation

Buoyed by the Centre’s clearance, the Andhra Pradesh government has fast-tracked the land acquisition process to facilitate construction of an international airport at Bhogapuram, located on the national highway between Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. The Civil Aviation Ministry cleared the proposal for constructing the airport at an estimated cost of Rs.2, 200 crore under the Public-Private-Partnership mode.

Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly directed Vizianagaram district officials to complete land acquisition on a war-footing. Public representatives of the ruling TDP also feel that the construction of the airport will send positive signals as Mr. Naidu was credited with the construction of the international airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad when he was at the helm in the united A.P.

With the directive and constant monitoring from the CMO, senior officials are keen on completing land acquisition by November-end.

Vizianagaram Collector Vivek Yadav and Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Srinivas Murthy have been holding meetings with local leaders and villagers regularly, explaining that the government had offered the highest compensation in recent history and it would be the best-ever package for the displaced persons. According to them, the government offered compensation ranging from Rs.28 lakh to Rs.33 lakh per acre, depending on the land and location of the village.

The government had originally planned to acquire 5,311 acres but it was scaled down to 2,816 acres.

This helped the administration complete over 66 per cent of the land acquisition process.

To acquire the remaining land and explain the latest package, the revenue officials will hold meetings in villages such as Ravada, Savaravilli, A. Ravivalasa, Gudepuvalasa, Kancheru and Kavulavada in a couple of weeks.