Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the Irrigation officials and the contractors to start concrete works of the Polavaram major irrigation project from the first week of October.

He conducted a review meeting for more than four hours at Polavaram on Tuesday with the entire team of irrigation officials and contractors.

During the review, he pointed out that as per the records available daily one lakh cubic meters of earth work was going on at the site and it should be increased to 2.4 lakh cubic meters per day. He also directed to take up concrete works with fixed targets and put it online every day.

He said his office would review Polavaram works on day to day basis and he would review once in a week. He suggested conducting special review meeting with the Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India and other officials at Delhi at least once in four months to discuss the progress.

Mr. Chandrababu said that micro level planning was needed for projects like Polavaram and targets review should be on earth work, construction, R and R package and other works.