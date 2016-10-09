An office superintendent working in the District Police Office (DPO) has been booked under Section 356 IPC over allegations of harassing a woman staffer working in the Guntur Urban District Police Office.

The woman employee, a junior assistant, has complained to senior police officers that Mr. Karimullah, office superintendent, has been harassing her for quite some time.

Suicide bid

On Thursday evening, the employee tried to commit suicide by consuming poison.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital where she was declared out of danger.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi, who has taken a serious note of the incident , said that cases were booked against the office superintendent and disciplinary action would be taken against him.

The role of a police constable, who allegedly had links with the woman employee, is also being probed.