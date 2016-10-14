National » Andhra Pradesh

MACHILIPATNAM, October 14, 2016
Updated: October 14, 2016 05:46 IST

Of Mahishamardini and her myriad depictions

Mahishamardini sculpture at a temple at Bikkavolu in East Godavari district.
The sculptures of Mahishamardini surviving in the temples across the country have myriad depictions of the goddess.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India, earliest depictions of Mahishamardini show her as a slayer of buffalo-demon.

Later, her images were represented with four, six, eight and ten hands and holding different weapons like trident, sword, disc, bow, arrows, bell and most of the time goddess is shown seated on a lion.

Tracing the roots of depiction of Mahishamardini, Archaeological Survey of India Deputy Superintendent Archaeologist D. Kanna Babu told The Hindu that the proto type of images of Mahishamardini discovered at Mathura, Bhita, Bhumara in Northern India belongs to Kushana and Gupta periods (1st Century B.C. to 5th century A.D). “Mahishamaridini sculptures are found in the temples at Peddamudyam, Vijayavengipuram, Vijayawada, Aihole, Alampur, Mahabalipuram and Chejerla in South India and those dated back to 1st Century A.D. to 7th Century A.D.,” added Mr. Kannababu.

It was learnt that the marvellous theme of depicting Mahishamardini was emerged from the great mythological stories borrowed by the artisans and sculptures in different parts of ancient India and created the images of the goddess in clay, stone, wood and metal mediums just like true mirrors to the literary aphorism in various periods with regional style of carving. Mahishamardini Durga is best known for her prominent characteristic virtues like might, bravery, kindness and saviour of mankind from all evils.

