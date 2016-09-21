Polam Pilustondi’ was conducted in Katheru rural mandal on Tuesday by the Agriculture Department in which agriculture students from Odisha participated. The team led by Rajamahendravaram rural mandal agriculture officer K. Srinivas visited the agriculture field of Bikkina Sambasiva Rao where MTU 1156 variety paddy was sown.

Speaking to farmers of the village, Mr. Srinivas said vermi compost manufacturing units were going to be distributed to farmers on subsidy to the tune of Rs. 20,000 under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He asked officials to give suggestions to farmers and motivate them to obtain good yield with low investment. He called upon farmers to dig soaking pits to conserve rain water. Stating that 1156 variety paddy seeds would give good yield, he told farmers to sow this variety in the rabi season.

Agriculture officer Venumadhava Rao and MPEOs M Chandrasekhar, N.D Srinivas and students from the Odisha Agricultural University were present