Second Additional District Judge S.S.S. Jayaraj with the Mobile Lok Adalat team that was going to visit rural areas, at the court complex at Madanapalle on Friday.

The eight-day tour of "Nyaya Ratham" (mobile Lok Adalat) in the western mandals of Madanapalle division, which commenced on September 10, is scheduled to close at Madanapalle town on Saturday (September 17). The Mobile Lok Adalat had covered as many as 23 vital schedules, including colleges and remote areas, to sensitise the public, particularly in villages, to various legal issues and social evils like women trafficking and domestic violence.

Speaking to the media at Madanapalle on Friday, the II Additional District Judge, Mr. S.S.S. Jayaraj, who is also the chairman of the Lok Adalat (Madanapalle), said that highlights of the "Nyaya Ratham" were the specially designed legal awareness camps by a well-trained 10-member team of advocates of the Madanapalle Bar Association. The team had enacted various skits at colleges, schools and villages, depicting the evils such as trafficking in women. "The present campaign has come at the right time as several parts of the Madanapalle division are menaced by women trafficking issues," he said.

Remote places covered

Mr. Jayaraj said that apart from the advocates, the services of judicial officers, artisans and general public were extensively utilised to carry out the campaign effectively. A number of villages in the Madanapalle division bordering with Kadapa and Karnataka were remote and suffer from illiteracy problem.

The Mobile Lok Adalat could cover every nook and corner of the division thanks to the seriousness in preparation of the schedules and involvement of the advocates, he added.

"The prime objective of the Mobile Lok Adalat is to create confidence among the people that the judiciary is always there to help them settle their legal issues. The public can freely interact with the Lok Adalat team members and present their queries to them and seek better legal solutions," Mr Jayaraj said. Meanwhile, Supreme Court judge, Mr. Gopal Gowd, is scheduled to visit the court complex and Bar Association in Madanapalle on Saturday.