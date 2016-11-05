Schools using vegetables cultivated by students in the mid-day meal programme

The ‘Nutri-Garden’ programme launched in East Godavari district on a pilot basis on Independence Day has stared bearing the fruit with most of the schools using vegetables and leafy vegetables cultivated by its students in the mid-day meal programme.

In a bid to address the challenge of malnutrition among the schoolchildren and to make better use of the vacant space on the premises of the government schools, the district administration has launched this novel programme in 527 schools and provided all sorts of support - from distributing qualitative seed to arranging guidance by senior farmers from the respective village.

Of the 7.15 lakh students pursuing Classes I to X in the district, 4.26 lakh students were attending the 4,456 government-run schools. The most common striking feature among all these children, however, is the malnutrition. Regular distribution of iron folic acid supplements to all these children by the government for the last three years is a classic example to showcase the severity of the issue. “In East Godavari, most of the schools have vacant spaces in addition to the playgrounds. The idea of ‘Nutri-Garden’ is to make use of those spaces, encourage students to cultivate vegetables,” says District Collector H. Arun Kumar, the brain behind the programme.

Along with considerable space and availability of water, fence too is a parameter for selecting the school for the pilot project. The Sarva Siksha Abhiyan has been nominated as the coordinating agency to bring all the stakeholders to one platform. “We have selected 16 varieties of vegetables and leafy vegetables that can be cultivated in the schools and distributed 883 seed kits of high-quality to the selected schools. The Horticulture Department has taken care of the training part, in which training has been given to teachers, students and the staff of mid-day meal programme in vegetable cultivation,” says T.V.S.G. Kumar, project officer of the SSA.

“Though we have already started using our own vegetables in the mid-day meal, we are confident that there will be no need of buying vegetables outside from the next academic year,” says Kesari Srinivasa Rao, headmaster of the MSN Charities Aided High School at Jagannaikpur, a school that has a strength of 626 and serves mid-day meal to 480 students daily. He observes the children are competing with each other to undertake the gardening work, as they feel it is an entertainment-cum-education. “The idea is to expand this project to all the schools that address the requisites from the next academic year,” the Collector says.