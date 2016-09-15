: Machilipatnam Government Nursing College principal B. Padma on Wednesday appealed to Krishna District Zilla Parishad G. Anuradha to provide building infrastructure and other facilities to run the college in the premises of the Government Hospital here.

In December 2013, the four-year nursing course began with 27 students and they had been waiting for a permanent building and other facilities, including a library. Ms. Padma and the students sought teaching materials and LED projector.

Ms. Anuradha promised to take their issues to the notice of officials concerned. Ms. Anuradha inaugurated a water plant in the college premises.

She announced that the State government had sanctioned Rs. 1.44 crore for infrastructure development of the hospital. An additional Rs.40 lakh was sanctioned from the Zilla Parishad fund for the purpose. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Jaya Kumar was present.