A complete facelift is being given to the NTR Beach at Vakalapudi on the city outskirts with an expected outlay of Rs. 40 crore and it would be readied with infrastructure and facilities for the tourists in the next three to four months, according to East Godavari district Collector H. Arun Kumar.

Inaugurating the cleanliness drive at the beach along with the Commandant of the Indian Coastguard Station R.K. Sharma to mark the ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day,’ the Collector highlighted the need for keeping the beach clean. The district has a long coastline from Tondangi to Antarvedi, he said. Pollution of seawater would have its cascading affect on the society in several ways, Mr. Arun Kumar said.

Referring to the sanitation, Mr. Arun Kumar said that the administration was working with a mission to make the district open defecation free soon. “We are going to announce all the municipalities, municipal corporations and 100 village panchayats open defecation free by October 2. Our aim is to announce the entire district as ODF by 2019,” he said. Students from different educational institutions and cadets from the National Cadet Corps actively participated in the beach cleanup programme.

It will be readied in next three to four months, says Collector