A 40-year-old NRI, Malisetti Parthasarathi, hailing from Abbipuram village in Nellore district, died of buruns in a fire that took place in his residence in Dallas, U.S., while his wife, Leelavathi, suffered serious burns. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Cause not known

The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, and the relatives were making arrangements for bringing the body to his native village.

A software engineer, Parthasarathi went to the U.S. immediately after his studies and settled down in Dallas for over seven years.

The NRIs’ associations there are helping in sending the body to his native place.