The district officials have called upon the coolies working under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme works to take bank accounts without fail so as to get their benefits in a transparent manner. Some of the workers have already taken the accounts.

The works under this scheme are being stepped up with each village panchayat being sanctioned NREGS works for nearly 100 farm ponds. As efforts are on to ensure each coolie gets 100 days work under this scheme, the officials have also started making sure that all the beneficiaries get the bank accounts so that the benefits be passed on to them in a smooth manner.