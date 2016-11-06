Aim is to elicit the opinion of people on social impact assessment survey

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCL) and the A.P. government will conduct the crucial public hearing in Kovvada village on November 11. The objective is to elicit the opinion of the people on the social impact survey conducted recently.

The survey is mandatory to obtain clearance from the Ministry of Environment for Forests (MoEF) for the establishment of India’s biggest atomic power plant in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district.

According to sources, details of properties of 2,500 families have been gathered as part of the survey. The government has also collected data of the people who do not have agricultural property. They are also expected to get compensation as per the proposed package. Hyderabad-based Environmental Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) collected the data as part of the survey. The officials plan to conduct preparatory meetings between November 8 and 10 to minimise the possible resistance during the public hearing. Though the hearing will be confined to the contents of the social impact survey, resentment is anticipated from people having the backing of several organisations, including the Left parties.

“We will seek the support of the police to prevent the entry of people and leaders from other areas, as the aim of the public hearing is to gather the views of the locals,” says a senior official.

According to him, a separate notification will be issued for fixing the compensation for lands to be acquired from the farmers. The villagers are unhappy over the government hinting at only Rs.13 lakh per acre as compensation. They want Rs.33 lakh per acre, which will be on par with that given in Bhogapuram.