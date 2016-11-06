Crucial exercise: A view of the Kovvada village in A.P. where the public hearing is scheduled on November 11.

Aim is to elicit the opinion of people on social impact assessment survey

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCL) and the Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the crucial public hearing in Kovvada village on November 11. The objective is to get the opinion of the people on the social impact survey conducted recently.

The survey is mandatory to obtain clearance from the Ministry of Environment for Forests for the establishment of India’s biggest atomic power plant in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district.

According to sources, details of properties of 2,500 families have been gathered. The government has also collected data of people who do not have agricultural property. They are expected to get compensation under the proposed package.