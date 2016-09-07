The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has reportedly submitted its crucial report to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest seeking its approval for the construction of an atomic power plant in Kovvada of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district.

The report, in the form of terms and references, will be studied by officials of the Ministry and crosschecked before giving the nod for the project.

The NPCIL undertook the Environmental Impact Assessment study before submitting the report. It explained the environmental impact of the project in and around Kovvada and radiation impact on the population and flora and fauna.

The company took almost one year for completion of the study and preparation of the final document.

Though the atomic power plant will be owned by the Union government, the clearance of the MoEF is a must for all the crucial projects. The Ministry’s approval will help the U.S.-based company, Westinghouse, supply reactors to the NPCIL.

“We are likely to get the final approval from the MoEF as all the rules and regulations have been followed thoroughly in the preparation of the document submitted to the Ministry a couple of days ago,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have decided to intensify the movement against the atomic power plant in Kovvada.

The CPI(M) and the CITU organised a photo exhibition in Kotapalem village, explaining the impact of the plant on the mandal.