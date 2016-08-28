Fans cheer as Jana Sena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan (not in picture) addresses a public meeting in Tirupati on Saturday.—Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Jana Sena is not a palanquin bearer for either the TDP or BJP, he says

For those wondering whether Jana Sena is a political outfit, or just more than a fans’ association, here’s the answer.

Its founder and actor Pawan Kalyan chose the public meeting organised here on Saturday to define his party as an independent entity, not meant to be a palanquin bearer for either the TDP or the BJP.

He defined his 33-month-old patient wait as a way of observing restraint and allowing the two parties to perform and fulfil their promises.

“A word spoken and an arrow that left the bow cannot be retracted. Hence, I have been watching the goings-on for a long time. Now is the time to act,” he said.

Constructive agenda

Mr. Pawan Kalyan announced that the Jana Sena, even while remaining a regional party, would have a national perspective and a constructive agenda.

“I had politely declined the offer made by BJP president Amit Shah to join the party, making clear my intention to keep Jana Sena as an independent entity,” he said.

‘Beyond all barriers’

Hailing his fans and party workers for being in the forefront to serve the State, he said that the Jana Sena would go from strength to strength to become a powerful force to reckon with.

He made it clear that his outfit would stand beyond narrow considerations like caste, religion, or region.

While flaying a section of the media for casting aspersions that his inner coterie represented only men from his caste, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that his daughter had been baptised recently as per his wife’s wish though he practised Hinduism.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan boldly retaliated to the comical references made by opposition leaders.

“My party was dubbed ‘Bhajana Sena’. I was heckled as ‘Rubber Singh’ instead of ‘Gabbar Singh’. It pained a lot, but I endured it for the sake of my people,” he said.

Interestingly, Mr. Pawan Kalyan used the Rayalaseema dialect on a number of occasions to establish ‘connect’ with the audiences, who responded with loud cheers.

Though Mr. Pawan Kalyan generally spoke on issues post-bifurcation, he personally named former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh (Congress) for initiating the bifurcation process and the incumbent Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu (BJP) for going back on the SCS promise and even belittling its benefits.

“Going by the presence of our ‘rich MPs’, the Centre is of the view that Andhra Pradesh does not need SCS. There are six crore people who need it,” was his tongue-in-cheek remark.

