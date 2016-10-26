The Srikakulam Municipal Corporation is expected to issue notification over the new divisions in a couple of days.

Earlier, the civic body had 36 wards and their number has gone up to 50 with the elevation of the municipality as corporation. At least 50 wards are required to get the status of municipal corporation.

The government did not include nearby villages on the outskirts in the corporation due to legal tangles. The corporation would seek objections after issuance of formal notification over the wards.