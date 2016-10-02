Srikakualm and Vizianagaram district administrations on Saturday issued notification for the enrolment of voters for MLC election from Graduate Constituency of North Andhra region. All the graduates can enrol their names in the voters’ list of Graduates’ Constituency to cast their votes.

Vizianagaram District Revenue Officer Marisetty Jithendra said that the old voter list was not valid for the election and fresh list would be prepared after the completion of enrolment of voters. He said all the graduates can approach Tehsildhars in their respective areas to obtain ‘Form-18’ to enrol their names. Draft publication of electoral rolls will be completed by November 23 and parties would be given 15 days time to file their claims and objections. CPI(M) backed leader M.V.S. Sarma was elected from the constituency in 2011 election. The parties are searching for right candidates for the election to be held in February or March, 2017.