A.P. Mid-day Meal Workers’ Union, affiliated to CITU, on Monday organised a dharna at the Collector’s office demanding that the district administration supply quality rice from the Civil Supplies Department, settle bills and their honorarium pending for the last four months along with arrears post enhanced menu rates in July last year.

B. Sudha Rani, district general secretary of the union, said that spoiled raw rice was being supplied to schools and the workers were unable to cook it. Substantiating her claim, she displayed the raw rice supplied to the Mandal Parishad School at Palteru in Badangi mandal. CITU district general secretary T.V. Ramana , union district president S. Jayalakshmi and a large number of mid-day meal workers participated.