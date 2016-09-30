Member of Parliament Maganti Muralimohan has stated that Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sarma has in principle agreed to set up National School of Drama Centre in Rajamahendravaram.

Mr. Muralimohan said that he met the minister on Thursday in Delhi and appealed him to set up the school in Rajamahendravaram as it is being the cultural capital of the state having so many artists and conducting many festivals related to fine arts.

The MP said that he met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also and appealed to hand over Havelock Bridge to Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

He said that the Minister made it clear that if the state government pays Rs.9.5 crore to Railways, the bridge will be handed over to state government.

Mr. Muralimohan said that the minister told him that second line works on Godavri arch bridge will be included in next budget.

Horticulture institute

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh told him that setting up Horticulture Institute near Kadiyam is under Ministry’s consideration, he added.