The Manginapudi beach will be one of the tourist attractions near the capital of Amaravati.— File Photo: T. Appala Naidu

The State government has included Manginapudi beach in the list of beaches to be developed along the Andhra Pradesh coastline as a part of the coastal corridor project between Visakhapatnam and Nellore.

Excise Minister K. Ravindra on Sunday said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had given the nod to the proposal with a view to developing it into one of the tourist attractions near Amaravati.

Recently, a team of officials led by Tourism Secretary N. Srikant studied the feasibility of developing the Machilipatnam coast. The government was also toying with the idea of inviting IIT-Madras to suggest ways of developing the beach and Machilipatnam coast into a tourist hub.

Road expansion

“Expansion of the Machilipatnam-Manginapudi beach road will be taken up soon at an estimated cost of Rs. 13 crore. The 10-km stretch will be expanded into a four-lane one,” Mr. Ravindra said.

Safe beach

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ravindra laid the foundation stone for laying a road between the beach road and Pedda Karagraharam. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development extended Rs.1.5 crore for the project. Manginapudi is one of the safest beaches in Krishna district.