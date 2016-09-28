There is no room for media at the Interim Secretariat complex coming up here. The State government is constructing six blocks for the Secretariat and Assembly.

The government, not in so many words, has said that space is not being provided to the media. The media has a space at the Secretariat in Hyderabad in combined Andhra Pradesh. Journalists covering the Secretariat beat used to file their reports from that building. The GO and its contents have gone viral on social media. The reporters would have to travel down to Velagapudi either from Guntur or Vijayawada to attend the press conferences or cover the Assembly proceedings. As per the GO 2072 issued on Tuesday, the ground floor of the third block is earmarked for telecom office (BSNL), crèche cum play school, e-Seva, post office, bank, dispensary, gym etc, association, IT&C data centre, NIC, cafeteria, central record branch and library.