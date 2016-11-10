Prakasam Superintendent of Police C.M. Trivikram Varma on Wednesday appealed to the public not to rush to banks at one go to exchange the scrapped 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with bankers and business people, he said people had enough time to exchange the demonetised notes till December-end. Andhra Bank Deputy General Manager K.S.B.V.N. Ramanamurthy said people could deposit any amount between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, and withdraw up to Rs 10,000 a day between 12 noon and 2 p.m., and exchange 500 and 1000 notes for Rs 4,000 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Thursday.

He advised the people to stagger their withdrawals till the ATMs started functioning with new 500 and 2000 rupee notes.

Lead Bank District Manager M. Narasimha Rao said those without bank account could visit any post office or a bank branch of public, private, cooperative and regional rural banks with Aadhaar card and exchange 500 and 1000 rupee notes with them.

The SP advised the people to use either credit or debit cards in petrol stations and avoid trying to exchange 500 or 1000 rupee notes for making small purchases in public sector petrol bunks or hospitals or medical shops.