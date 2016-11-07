Activists of National Federation of Indian Women staging a protest against the proposal to organise Beach Love Festival in Visakhapatnam.— File Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Women activists threaten to stall the event proposed to be organised from February 12 to 14

The proposal to organise Beach Love Festival in the city coinciding with the Valentine’s Day is generating more heat with continuation of protests by women activists.

Even as the committee set up by the government will take a decision on the justification of holding the festival, women activists are staging protests and threatening to stall the event proposed with the involvement of the Mumbai-based Positive Global Consultancy Private Ltd.

The festival is proposed from February 12 to 14. The district administration has set up a committee, which will take a decision by the third week of November.

On the other hand, A.P. tourism officials say the event is proposed to bring more tourists, particularly those from abroad, to make Visakhapatnam a rendezvous for leisure tourists.

Women activists, including AIDWA leader R.N. Madhavi, say the event is aimed at attracting tourists by organising dances by bikini-clad models and booze and dine parties.

BJP MLA from Visakhapatnam North P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has already made a strong objection to the proposed event with an ultimatum that, come what may, they (the BJP) would not allow it to happen.

Reacting to the controversy, Vizagpatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry president A.V. Monish Row said Visakhapatnam, though had became cosmopolitan over the years, was known as a peaceful city.

He said reports appearing in the media regarding the proposed beach festival were somewhat baffling.

“There has been no announcement by the government or other officials. The organisers have announced a festival on the beach in February and called it Beach Love Festival,” he said

Already, there is a frenzy of media reports, some even quoting various political parties on the infringement of Telugu culture and values.

“No concrete proposal has been made, and just a whiff is sufficient to start debates on Telugu morals,” he said, with a note of sarcasm.