Civil aviation official says no proposal is pending with the ministry

The State government’s decision to name the Madhurapudi Airport after the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, is still in limbo though two years have passed since the proposal has been accepted. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a statement in the Assembly on August 23, 2014, the 142nd birth anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu, that his government would rename the Rajamahendravaram airport after the former Chief Minister.

The proposal would be sent to the Government of India, he said, adding, they were also planning to name the AIIMS to come up in A.P. after the Andhra Kesari.

Land acquired

for expansion

However, no efforts have been made by the State government on the name front. One of the top civil aviation officials, who visited Rajamahendravaram last month, told The Hindu that there was no such proposal pending with them.

Home Minister N. Chinarajappa said that he would bring this issue to the notice of the Chief Minister again and see that it would be renamed shortly. The airport constructed during the British era is spread over 366 acres. It was used by Vayudoot between 1985 and 1994 and VIF Airways in 1995. The Andhra Pradesh government signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in February 2007 for modernising the airport at a cost of Rs. 23 crore. Works on the new terminal building to accommodate 150 passengers and a control tower were completed in 2011 at a cost of Rs. 38 crore.

The terminal was inaugurated on May 16, 2012. Recently, the foundation stone was laid for the airport expansion works with an outlay of Rs. 181 crore. The AAI has acquired 857 acres from the farmers around Madhurapudi for expansion by spending Rs. 300 crore.

“We expected that during the foundation ceremony, the Chief Minister will remember his promise and declare that from that day [foundation day] the airport would be renamed as Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Airport as the Union Civil Aviation Minister too was present during the programme,” said Y.S. Narasimha Rao, founder president of Andhra Kesari Yuvajana Samiti, who has been fighting over this issue.