‘No Greyhounds trainingcentre for Andhra Pradesh’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that Andhra Pradesh currently had no Greyhounds training centre of its own. The training centre that was located in Hyderabad had become an exclusive training centre for Telangana after bifurcation.

Answering starred question raised by Rajya Sabha Member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao in the House on Wednesday, the Minister said that as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Section 9, the training centres had become exclusive for Telangana on June 2, 2017.

The Minister in his reply said that a training centre had not yet been established in A.P. for Greyhounds. A.P. only had a Greyhounds operational hub in Visakhapatnam.

Answering a supplementary, Mr. Ahir said that the Centre had not yet extended any financial assistance to A.P. for establishing additional operational hubs.

However, the distribution of personnel of Greyhounds and Octopus between the two States had already been carried out, the Minister said.

Undavalli Caves

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mahesh Sharma said that the Undavalli Caves were in “fairly good state of preservation.”

Answering starred questions raised by Dr. Ramachandra Rao, Mr. Sharma said that no specific plans had been prepared for developing Undavalli Caves as a tourist destination.

He said ₹3.62 lakh had been spent from 2014 to 2017 on routine maintenance, special repairs, chemical preservation, public amenities, signage and security.