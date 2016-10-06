The experts do not want to invite trouble by helping thieves unwittingly

Aadhaar card may not be mandatory for availing many government and non-government-related services as ruled by the Supreme Court.

But it is compulsory for those who misplace or lose the keys of locks in Ongole. With some bad experiences, keymakers here demand production of the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) before putting their hands on the key blanks to make duplicate keys for locks of mopeds, scooters, motorbikes, drawers and cupboards.

It requires expertise to make keys for a variety of locks, including padlocks, deadbolts and knob locks. Only experienced keymakers can cut keys even when the duplicate is unavailable, says Sk. Imran taking time to talk to The Hindu during his busy work. “Unsuspectingly, we made locks in the past for some persons who came to us towing their two-wheelers saying that they had lost their motorcycle keys. We were shocked when we were summoned to the police station on the pretext of inquiry. We were allowed to go after a a stern warning by police officers,” points out another keymaker Alla Baksh, holding a bunch of old keys and sets of key blanks which can be cut to different shapes according to the requirement.

People mostly come to us for making duplicate keys to open the locks of, among other things, two-wheelers and almirahs, says Mohamad Pathan, who has been making duplicate keys for a living for more than 30 years.

Done only at workplace

“We avoid making keys for safe lockers for jewels for all and sundry. We don’t also go to the customers’ place either for locks as we land in trouble in case of any thefts in the future,” adds Sk. Jilani, who has several files for cutting and shaping the keys.

They charge between Rs.100 and Rs.200 for making each duplicate key depending on the complex nature of the lock and easily make about Rs.1,000 a day, adds Sk. Basha, who purchases key blanks from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh which boasts of a thriving lock industry.

Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Srinivasa Rao suggests to vehicle owners to go to the automobile service centre for replacing the lock itself instead of going to duplicate key-makers. “Keymakers have been told not to make duplicate keys if they suspected the credentials of persons approaching them,” he adds.