Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao on Friday said that the resource crunch being faced by the State would not come in the way of implementing welfare schemes.

Taking part in the TDP’s Jana Chaitanya Yatra in Bandiveligandla, Chandaluru, and Yerrabanapalle in his home constituency of Darsi, he said the government took a conscious decision to implement welfare schemes on a scale never seen in the past, overcoming the bifurcation blues. Exhorting the people to back the performing government, he said that no other State dared to waive farm loans to the tune of Rs. 24,000 crore. Pension had been increased five-fold to Rs. 1,000 to provide succour to old people struggling to lead a decent living.

Migration would be a thing of the past as big domestic and foreign players were lining up to set up units in the Donakonda industrial city attracted by the congenial industrial climate in the State as adjudged by the Centre which ranked A.P. number one in the Ease of Doing Business.

He committed himself to setting up RO plants in all gram panchayats in his constituency at a cost of Rs. 5 crore.