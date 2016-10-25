‘Niseedhilo Nakshatram,’ an anthology of short-stories penned by Meenakshi Srinivas, was released by Josyula Krishna Babu, working president of Sahithi Sravanthi literary organisation at a programme here on Monday. Retired principal of Oriental College, Rajahamhendravaram, Dhulipala Annapoorna, civil assistant surgeon from the Government General Hospital D. Sailaja and convener of the Sahithi Sravanthi Gadula Nageswara Rao spoke in detail about the anthology.

Writer and literary critic Vadrevu Veeralakshmi Devi recalled her association with Ms. Meenakshi.

In her response, Ms. Meenakshi said that it was her first compilation of short-stories and the stories were published in different magazines in the last 15 years.

She thanked Sahithi Sravanthi for arranging the function.