NID students exhibit creative skills at photography workshop

For the students at the National Institute of Design, Vijayawada, the week-long exhibition on photography provided an opportunity to dabble with lights and shades while capturing the vignettes of life.

Whether it is exploring the countryside with its myriad hues, or capturing the joys of childhood or capturing different shades of life, the students showcased their creative skills. They explored places like Kondapalli Fort and Mangalagiri weavers’ colony.

“I experimented with various shades while shooting at Kondapalli and the results are amazing. The workshop has been a huge learning experience for us,’’ said Ketaki, a second-year student.

International photographer Sandeep Damre was the faculty guide during the workshop conducted by Paresh Choudhury, Professor in Communication Design, NID.

Mr. Choudhury said that the basic objective of the workshop was to connect the students with the local culture, people and the environment through photography leanings.

The design is people-centered and it is for common people in the Indian context.