NGT verdict a moral victory: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) verdict on Amaravati is a moral victory for his government and assured that the future river-front capital city would have 9,000 acres of green cover.

“Technologies are fast changing. Countries such as Singapore and Dubai are being built after reclamation of sea. But we respect the NGT verdict. We are planning the river-front city accordingly,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing a meeting after inauguration of a plantation programme at Mandadam village.

Cycle pathways

Stressing the importance being given to afforestation in the new capital, Mr. Naidu said 5.50 lakh trees were being planted across the 1,696-km road network in the capital. Cycle pathways would be laid across the road network extending up to 3,000 km. “Walk to work will be given priority in the city. And, with the development of inland water ways on the Krishna, the new city will have lesser number of vehicles,” Mr. Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said that solar-powered vehicles would be introduced in the capital and a distinct cooling system, which would provide solar- powered air conditioning, would be introduced.

“We will introduce world’s leading technologies in Amaravati,” Mr. Naidu said.

Reiterating that he had turned a crisis into an opportunity, Mr. Naidu cited the plan being developed to modernise the Kondaveedu drain and meet the drinking water requirements of the region. Earlier, Mr. Naidu performed puja and unveiled a bronze stone marking the event.

Developmental works

Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana said developmental works in Amaravati would be kick-started soon. Nearly 70% of the tenders for laying sewerage lines, stormwater drains, and electric cables had been finalized. Major roads extending to a length of 320 km and internal roads extending to a length of 1,020 km would be completed shortly, he said. Chairman of the Amaravati Development Corporation Lakshmi Parthasarathy presided over the programme.

Minister for Civil Supplies P. Pulla Rao, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, Collector Kona Sasidhar, and Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain were present.