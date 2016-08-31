: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to inform it about the status of implementation of its stop work order at the Polavaram project.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked counsel for the Environment Ministry to submit a status report on the project and the Office Memorandum issued by it for stopping the work, by the next date of hearing on September 5. The Ministry had issued the stop work order in 2011 due to non-compliance of the condition for environment clearance, that is by conducting a public hearing in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

But the Environment Ministry last year decided to keep the stop work order in abeyance for a year, which expired in June this year.

“Counsel appearing for the MoEF prays for further time to take instructions. We hardly find any reason for the same. However in the interest of justice, we grant last opportunity making it clear that in the event of default, the concerned Officer of the Ministry shall be present before the Tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the Bench said. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Dari Linga who has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was constructing the Polavaram project in gross violation of environmental laws. The tribunal had earlier ordered a joint inspection of the Polavaram dam construction site by the A.P. government, the State Pollution Control Board and the Polavaram Project Authority following a complaint about dumping of mud in West Godavari district.

Polavaram, which the AP government claims is the “lifeline of the State,” has been declared a national project under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. – PTI