After battling for nearly 12 hours, a newborn baby, admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Government General Hospital, died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Parents and relatives of the newborn gathered at the mortuary where they raised slogans and demanded action against the hospital personnel.

Hospital Superintendent Raju Naidu said that an assistant professor, gynaecology, K. Indira, was suspended, while departmental action would be initiated against resident doctors and PG students who were at the ward.

The newborn baby was admitted again at the NICU on Tuesday afternoon after being declared dead by the staff. In her report, the assistant professor said that the baby was born prematurely with low weight (800 grams), showing no movement in the body and her body turning blue.