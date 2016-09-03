Agriculture Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao on Friday said that the State government would initiate steps to construct a new tomato market in Madanapalle soon, and a 70-acre land would be allocated for the project. He foresaw a big business in tomato produce and assured the farmers that the disbanded jackpot system (commission system) would continue and the existing 4% commission module for traders would be implemented in true spirit.

The horticulture officials apprised the Minister that Madanapalle market happened to be the largest in Rayalaseema region, with a track record of exporting high-quality tomatoes to Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi and several cities in the country and recording multi-crore business round the year.

The Minister was here to inspect the operation of rain guns in groundnut fields in Madanapalle division. Inspecting the trading outlets and dumping of tomato produce at the market yard, the Minister observed that Chittoor district holds the best potential to become a horticulture hub.

Though the price of tomatoes was plummeting from time to time, the crop had turned into a good business in the region.

He said that when the prices of tomatoes were stabilised, the farmers would reap rich benefits and escape the threat of falling prices. The farmers said that they never craved for bumper benefits, but were bogged down with sudden dropping of prices which would force them to abandon the crops in the fields as the scenario would throw them into a quandary with the labour charges becoming more than the tomato market price.

They informed the Minister to take measures for stabilising the prices at at least Rs. 350 per crate with 30 kg of tomatoes. Responding to their plea, Mr Pulla Rao said that he would place the same before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, the Minister inspected the rain guns at K.V. Palle masndal and interacted with the farmers, asking them to be bold as the government would stand by them.

