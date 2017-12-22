‘Needless ruckus over Polavaram project’

more-in

The State government is ready to publish a White Paper, in necessary, on the Polavaram irrigation project, Home Minister N. Chinaraappa has said.

“But, I don’t think there is such a need, as we are placing every minute information pertaining to the project in the public domain. All transactions are taking place in a transparent manner,” he told the media here at the residence of MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

Mr. Chinarajappa called on Mr. Chowdary as he underwent a surgery recently.

Accusing the Opposition of creating unnecessary ruckus over the project, Mr. Chinarajappa said the Centre was ready to allocate adequate funds to complete the project in time.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are keen on completing it at the earliest,” he said.

Referring to the fears being expressed by the farmers on the release of water for the rabi season, the Minister said there was no need to worry as diversion of water from Sileru was under progress.

“Plans are afoot to divert water from the Balimela reservoir to protect the standing paddy crop,” he said, and urged the farmers to adopt better water management practices to minimise the use of water during the season as the water level in the Godavari was very low.

Cockfights

To a question on cockfights during Sankranti, he highlighted the need for celebrating festivals in a traditional manner, but not at the cost of violating the law.

“The guidelines issued by the High Court on the issue will be implemented,” he said.