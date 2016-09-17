‘Nirmala Convent’ falls short of being a memorable outing

It’s always a challenge for a filmmaker to straddle something cute and mature while dealing with early-teen romances. In terms of the story and highlighting the gawkiness and uncertainties of that age, the director of Nirmala Convent , G. Naga Koteswara Rao, is up to the task. While the innocence in the romance between Samuel (Roshan) and Shanti (Shriya) ensures some pleasant moments, the director falters in giving the story a cinematic appeal.

The film is set in an idyllic village Bhupatinagaram where zamindari system is still prevalent. A farmer (L.B. Sriram – grandfather of Samuel) unwilling to sell his one-acre land to the zamindar Bhupati Raju, despite persistent demands, ends up being killed. It’s the love between the granddaughter of the zamindar and the grandson of the former that furthers the conflict in the narrative, with a finale in a Slumdog Millionaire- like setup. Definitely, a neat foundation for a tale that celebrates the victory of the underdog.

Nirmala Convent , both as a school and a title, acts as a backdrop for the young couple. The two use gestures, movie riddles such as Venkatesh-Aarti Agarwal-Suhasini ( Nuvvu Naaku Nacchav ), Chiranjeevi-Anjala Zaveri-Soundarya ( Choodalani Undi ) to convey their fondness for each other.

The director does well to not make them look outright silly. The A R Ameen-sung ‘Kotha Kotha Bhaasha’ does a nice job in taking their equation forward. The irritants emerge out of the romantic-triangle, the so-called ‘ thotti gang ’ that accompanies Samuel all the while, the humour made out of an obese guy among them, and Thagubothu Ramesh’s ever-drunk avatar.

Given it’s a Nagarjuna-production, you spot regular references to his looks, films including King, Manmadhudu, Annamayya and even son Akhil. There’s an endorsement of Chiranjeevi’s social campaign (woven neatly) as part of the climax. The film’s resemblance to Slumdog Millionaire is obvious, especially the way most of the questions connect to the incidents part of Samuel’s childhood.

If there’s anything that ails the film here, it’s the inability of the director to make the sequences feel real.

— Srivathsan Nadadhur

Nirmala Convent

Cast: Roshan Meka, Shriya Sharma

Music: Roshan Salur

Director: G. Naga Koteswara Rao