Women performing puja at Devi Ashramam Srikakulam on Saturday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Thousands of devotees offered special prayers and participated in Devi Sarrannavaratri Utsavalu being held in various places, including Devi Ashramam, Sri Vijayadurga temple and Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in Srikakualm district.

All the temples wore a festive look with the beginning of Utsavams in a grand manner.

Trustee of Sri Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam P. Jaganmohana Rao said that special decoration would be done to presiding deities including Gayatri Devi, Saraswati Devi and Asta Lakshmi.

Devi Ashramam chief preist Balabhaskara Sarma performed Sri Chakrarchana and devotees had performed puja for Sri Chakra meruvulu.

The entire Devi Ashramam wore a festive look with the presence of devotees who came from different parts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.