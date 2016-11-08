It was a narrow escape for the 140 passengers of a Hyderabad-bound Air India flight, which failed to take off at the Renigunta airport here on Monday afternoon.

When AI 541 Tirupati-Hyderabad-New Delhi aircraft taxied down the runway and was all set for take-off, one of its tyres burst, rendering it unfit for flying.

The flight was taken off the runway after the panicked passengers disembarked.

The flight had arrived from Hyderabad and was on its return journey when the incident occurred. Sources in the airline indicated that an alternative flight would be brought from Chennai and the passengers would be flown to Hyderabad.