Narayana sets sights on 2019 elections

A file photo of Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana visiting an area in the Nellore Assembly segment.

In recent times, speculation is rife that Minister for Municipal Administration Ponguru Narayana is preparing ground to take a plunge into direct politics by contesting either from Nellore town or from Nellore rural Assembly segments in 2019.

Presently an MLC, Mr. Narayana has been stepping up his activities in the town limits for the past one year by visiting frequently to the interior localities and inspecting developmental projects.

During his visits, his followers are making sure that there will be interaction with residents and also activities to attract the attention of young and basthi people.

Mr. Narayana is seen riding motorcycles with local leaders and also taking a snack or two at the street-side eateries run by women.

In the 2014 elections, Mungamuru Sridhar Krishna Reddy contested on the TDP ticket from Nellore town and he lost to the YSR Congress Party nominee P. Anil Kumar Yadav. BJP nominee S. Suresh Reddy unsuccessfully contested in Nellore rural segment as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

Political circles are agog with rumours that the TDP leadership is very serious about making considerable gains in Nellore district.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Narayana has held meetings with his followers and TDP activists where they have planned continuous visits to localities for building a close rapport with the public.

As a successful educationist, Mr. Narayana is well known to the city people prior to his becoming Minister and MLC.