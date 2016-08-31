Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana on Tuesday said that he had been a perfect tax-payer with not a single case of default against him. He was refuting the allegations made against him by former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narayana said that there was no truth in the allegation that he had cheated the government by registering his educational institutions as a society and not paying taxes. “I had made a humble beginning by starting a coaching centre in 1979. My efforts paid off, thanks [to] quality education I offered. There has never been a single instance of default in IT returns and payment of taxes so far. Unfortunately, he (Arun Kumar) is speaking untruths without knowing the ground reality,” he said.