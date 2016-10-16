Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana has opined that the port towns of Andhra Pradesh will attract foreign investment and become industrial hubs of the State.

Mr. Narayana, accompanied by Irrigation Minister D. Uma Maheswara Rao and Deputy Speaker M. Buddha Prasad, on Saturday inaugurated the permanent office of the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority in the Collectorate premises here. “Countries like China and Japan and places such as Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed stunning growth in all areas due to port and port-related operations ,” said. Mr. Narayana.

The Municipal Administration Minister promised that the Land Pooling Scheme would be a lucrative one for farmers than land acquisition.