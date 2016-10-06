Several professors of various universities including Sri Lanka and Malaysia felt that nanotechnology would play key role in the energy sector in the next two decades. They felt that constant research activity in the field of energy sector would minimise the pollution and maximise the production while preventing the transmission losses.

The three-day conference on ‘Signal Processing, Communication Power Embedded System-SCOPES’ was concluded in the Centurion University Technology and Management. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Lankan professor Sanjeeva Witharana said all the countries were focusing on nanotechnology to meet their energy needs.

Odisha professors P.K. Das and Ganapati Panda felt that electrical engineering would continue to have its importance in future with the development was linked to progress of energy sector. University Vice-Chancellor Haribandhu Panda, vice-president D.N. Rao honoured the visiting professors and thanked them for making the international conference as a grand success. Later, the students enthralled the audience and visitors with their stunning dance and music performance.