Ongole records 15 cm in 5 hours, low-lying areas inundated

Heavy rain lashed Ongole and other parts of Prakasam district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The city received a heavy rainfall of 15 cm in a short span of five hours, flooding low-lying areas and those on the city outskirts. Rain water entered the Power House on the Kurnool road damaging electrical equipment stored in it as also furniture.

People living in the low-lying areas including Uday Colony, Balram Colony, Kesarajakunta, Indiramma Colony, Puli Venkat Reddy Colony, Jayaprakashnagar, Maruthi Colony, Nehrunagar and Pragathi Nagar had a harrowing time scurrying out the rain water that had entered their houses.

The Nallavagu was in spate affecting vehicular traffic between Yerrajerla and Madanuru. The current wet spell also disrupted vehicular traffic from western Prakasam to the Palanadu region in the neighbouring Guntur district as water tanks and rivulets were in spate in the border villages.

Reservoir gets copious inflows

The Obul Reddy Gundalakamma reservoir received the first major inflow of 5,000 cusecs taking the storage to 1.5 tmcft. The present storage would be helpful in replenishing the summer storage tanks that cater to the needs of Ongole during summer. The inflow is likely to go up by evening in view of copious rain in the catchment areas, according to Irrigation department officials. The Annasamudram water tank in Tripurantakam mandal breached affecting the vehicular traffic between Old and New Annasamudram villages. Rain water also entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Trivikrama and Agastheswara temples at Cherukuru, near Parchur as also the Venugopalaswamy temple at Guruvareddypalem near Santhanuthalapadu.

Santhanuthalapadu received the maximum rainfall of 18.5 cm followed by Thallur 18.2 cm, Chikamurthy 17.8 cm, Karamchedu 14 cm, Darsi 13.2 cm, Maddipadu 13.1 cm and Pullalachervu 12.5 cm. While 15 mandals received excess rainfall, 31 other mandals received normal rainfall even as nine mandals received deficit rainfall, Chief Planning Officer M.Ch.V. Ramanamurthy.

Weather officials predicted more rain in drought-prone district in the next 48 hours as the low pressure area and associated upper air cyclonic circulation persisted.