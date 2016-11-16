The unique 34-day-long ‘Nakshatresti Yagam’ took off to a spiritual start at the TTD-run Vedapathasala in Dharmagiri on Tuesday.

The Yagam is performed for the well being of the mankind invoking the divine blessings of the auspicious Kritika star in the wee hours of the bahula padyami on the following day of the full moon in the month of Karthikam, according to the Hindu almanac.

The yagam will be observed between 9 a.m. and 12 noon on a regular basis till December 18.

Renowned ritwiks from other States have been specifically commissioned for the purpose.

Principal K.S.S. Avadhani, members of the pedagogy wing and students of the Vedapathasala took part in the Ygam.