Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu says he is not a theoretician but looks for practical solutions and listens to every constructive suggestion that comes even from a commoner for the development of the State but would not yield to political posturing.

To a query from CPI member P.J. Chandrasekhar while speaking in the Legislative Council on Saturday if the government had given up the demand for the special category status, Mr. Naidu said he would take the benefits of the special category status and complete Polavaram project. If the Centre itself wanted to execute Polavaram, the project would be handed over to it. “Some people are worried if our government completes Polavaram project, we will get the credit,” he quipped.

Welcoming constructive suggestions from anyone, he said he would like to behave like a statesman and not politicise the SCS issue. The Centre promised to give the funds that would accrue under the SCS for five years in the form of grant under the externally aided projects.

“We prepared plans to avail [ourselves of] this for irrigation, roads and other infrastructure projects. By insisting on SCS, should we give up on Polavaram,” was Mr. Naidu’s counter.

'State will sustain a loss'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the State would be deprived of Rs. 60,000 crore per year without the SCS. “Let him say specifically how we would lose that amount, under what rule the tax exemptions would come,” he sought to know. Reiterating that there was no question of compromise on the State’s interests, Mr. Naidu, however, said he was not foolish. “Injustice was done to the people of A.P. and they were humiliated. I urged the Centre to help people who were like wounded soldiers. I will compromise for the sake of people and not for those with vested interests,” he said.