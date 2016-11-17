Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is going to participate in a series of programmes in Rajamahendravaram on November 19. According to the tentative tour schedule announced by the district administration here on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu will arrive at 9.45 a.m. and inaugurate the administrative block at the Central prison, besides laying foundation stone for the construction of the government hospital.

He will proceed to the Satellite City to participate in Jana Chaitanya Yatra, which will be followed by the Telugu Desam Party workers meeting to be held at Cherukuri Kalyana Mandapam. At 2.30 p.m., the Chief Minister will participate in Dwacra Sadassu at the Municipal Stadium, which will be followed by Dalita Sadassu in the Arts College. At Diwan Cheruvu, Mr. Naidu will inaugurate ‘Nagara Vanam’ at 6.40 p.m. and lay foundation stone for the A.P. Forest Academy building. He will proceed to Adikavi Nannaya University to inaugurate the library building and hostel complex.

Subsequently, he will inaugurate the GSL Dental College before leaving for Gannavaram by special flight at 8.10 p.m.