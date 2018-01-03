Naidu to put pressure on Centre

more-in

The State government will exert pressure on the Centre to fulfil all the assurances made to the fledgling State at the time of bifurcation, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted on Tuesday.

“The benefits of the special package announced in place of Special Category Status have not fully come.

So is the case with the promised railway zone and educational and other institutions as also the compensation for loss of revenue,” Mr. Naidu lamented while launching the fifth phase of the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at Darsi in Prakasam district.

Exhorting people to join hands with him to make ‘Navyandhra’ Number 1 State in development by 2029, he administered an oath to the gathering.

The celebrations reflected the increased level of happiness among people, thanks to a host of welfare schemes launched by the government despite the financial difficulties to benefit various sections of people, including farmers and DWCRA women, to a level not done by any other State, the Chief Minister said.

He announced “Pelli Kanuka’’(marriage gift) for newly-wed couples from the SC/ST, BC communities from coming Ugadi to help them meet their social commitments.

To encourage inter-caste marriages, ₹1 lakh each would be paid to those entering into wedlock with members of other castes from the Telugu new year, he said.

Allowance would be paid to unemployed youth soon. Training would be imparted to help them secure jobs, he said.