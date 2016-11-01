Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’ on Tuesday at a remote SC Colony in Koppolu village in Prakasam district to highlight the welfare and developmental initiatives of his government. The Chief Minister will also launch the membership drive here with a target to achieve the one-crore mark. The TDP national president will take the party membership first followed by his Cabinet colleagues, according to Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao. The TDP targeted to double its membership from the present 50 lakh, said district president Damacharla Janardhana Rao.

