TIRUPATI, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 05:48 IST

Naidu surveys the scene in Tirupati colonies

  • Staff Reporter
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressing displeasure over the condition of an open drain on TUDA Office Road in Tirupati on Friday.— Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR
Promises to build housing units for slumdwellers

: After a brief sojourn at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted surprise inspections in few residential localities of Tirupati on Friday morning.

Interacting with residents of Scavengers Colony during the first leg of his visit, Mr. Naidu enquired about the problems faced by them. He stressed the need for removal of slum areas and promised to construct independent houses and apartments for those with and without lands respectively. In addition to this, Mr. Naidu directed officials concerned to ensure drinking water facility in the area along with hygienic maintenance of the surroundings.

En route to other localities such as Jeevakona, Rajiv Nagar and Kranthi Nagar, Mr. Naidu made an impromptu halt on the TUDA office road. He expressed displeasure over the unhygienic conditions in the area and also over the improper maintenance of the drains, which were clogged with waste materials. Warning the officials of serious action for such negligence, Mr. Naidu also directed the municipal authorities to levy fines on those failing to keep their surroundings clean.

‘More such visits in future’

Later addressing the media, Mr. Naidu said more such visits would be undertaken in the future. On welfare programmes, Mr. Naidu opined that proper implementation of schemes right from Chandranna Bhima to Pensions etc., would improve the livelihoods of people. Earlier, Mr. Naidu was accorded a warm reception by Telugu Desam Party cadres and DWCRA groups at Alipiri, who organised a thanksgiving party for him signing the second phase of loan waiver at the new CM’s office in Amaravati.

