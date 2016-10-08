Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the session on ‘Cities as Engines of Growth’ at the India Economic Summit, in New Delhi on Friday.— Phto: AFP

‘Amaravati will eventually become major economic engine of the State’

By any yardstick, the vision and goals of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his State, spelt out here in front of an elite audience at the 2016 India World Summit on Friday, were lofty, alluring and daring. The big test, of course, is whether he can walk the talk.

He told the gathering that the objective of his government was to make his just under 28-month-old State one among the top three in India by 2022, the best State in the country with “high Happiness Index” by 2029, and be the most preferred destination by 2050.

Mr. Naidu was speaking on the theme, ‘Cities as Engines of Growth’, as one of the two panel speakers at the summit that was meant to explore what is termed the “fourth industrial revolution” while engaging the global multi-stakeholder community of the World Economic Forum for action and impact.

His counterparts from Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje and Meghalaya Mukul Sangma, and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, were among others present when Mr. Naidu took the mike.

The Chief Minister outlined his plans to develop Amaravati, the proposed new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh, into a new mega city. He claimed that the capital would eventually become a major economic engine for the State and his government intended to develop it into a “Happy City,” where principles like walk to work, urban spaces geared towards social interaction, and availability of essential services and outlets within five minutes walk from home, were to be the central pillars of planning.

Elaborating the framework to develop the capital, the Chief Minister maintained that he was committed to transforming the State into a “happy, inclusive, responsible, globally competitive and innovation–driven society.”

He informed the forum that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and the Capital City Development & Management Corporation Ltd. (CCDA) had been created exclusively to enable the physical and economic growth of Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu said his State had set a target of 50 per cent urbanisation by 2030 and hoped to realise the target by “meticulously” planning and executing the upcoming urban regions and leveraging their inherent strengths.