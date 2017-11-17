Naidu recalls his first meeting with Bill Gates

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu turned emotional at the valedictory of the AP AgTech Summit here on Friday, and described how difficult it had been for him to get his first appointment with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates when he was Chief Minister of the undivided State in the 1990s.

“Mr. Gates was in New Delhi on some work. I contacted the officials of the United States for an appointment. They told me that he was very busy, and that if I was keen I could attend a cocktail party in the evening,” Mr. Naidu recalled.

Mr. Gates, who was the chief guest at the valedictory, listened to him with rapt attention, smiling intermittently.

Finally, Mr. Naidu said, he could get an appointment for 10 minutes.

“I gave a presentation on my laptop, which continued for 45 minutes. Mr. Gates wanted me to explain what I need. I told him that Indians were strong in IT and Microsoft should set up a development centre in Hyderabad. Mr. Gates told me that whenever they decide to open a centre outside of Seattle, they would certainly consider my request,” Mr. Naidu said.

“We not only got a Microsoft campus in Hyderabad but also an Andhra man, Satya Nadella, as the CEO of the company,” he said.

“Subsequently, I had a meeting with Mr. Gates during my visit to the United States and during the meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos,” Mr. Naidu recalled.

The Chief Minister said that out of four Indians working in IT abroad, one was from A.P. People from A.P. were earning the highest income in the Silicon Valley. He said his government’s thrust was to make use of new technologies to improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr. Naidu described Mr. Gates as a successful entrepreneur and a great man who spends most of his earnings on social work through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Thrust on horticulture

He also pointed out how A.P., despite its bifurcation, had been maintaining the double-digit growth.

Pointing out how he made Hyderabad an IT hub, Mr. Naidu said that after IT his focus would be to make agriculture the most profitable activity by giving top priority to horticulture.

“Now, horticulture is in an extent of 14 lakh acres. It will be increased to one crore acres in the next few years,” he said.

Mr. Naidu explained how he could ensure water security by linking the Krishna and the Godavari and completing the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project to make best use of 100 tmcft of the Godavari waters.